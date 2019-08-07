UMaine's Saar having success at FIBA U20 European Championships

UMaine women's basketball star Dor Saar is shining at the FIBA Under 20 Women's European Championships. Dor had 23 points, Tuesday, to help Israel defeat Ireland. She's the 2nd leading scorer in the tournament averaging 19 points per game. They next play, Thursday, against Great Britain. New Black Bear Anna Kahelin is also competing in the tournament averaging 4 points per game for Finland.

