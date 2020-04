Big night for UMaine women's hockey as goalie Carly Jackson is selected 3rd overall in the NWHL Draft by the Buffalo Beauts.

UMaine star forward Tereza Vanisova is selected 12th overall by the Boston Pride. Tereza set the program career record in assists and points and scored 63 goals good for 3rd all-time at Maine.

The final 3 rounds of the Draft are Wednesday night.