UMaine women's basketball disappointed in performance at Brown

UMaine women's basketball back to practice today after suffering a disappointing loss at Brown on Monday in overtime. Plenty to work on ahead of this weekend's home opener against Boston University.

"It's a disappointing effort all around. We never really figured it out," says UMaine head coach Amy Vachon, "You know, credit to Brown. They played a really great game, and did a lot of really good things, and we did not."

"You know, we didn't have a good start. Five starters you know, returners- we should be able to come ready to go, and we didn't," says senior Blanca Millan, "Like, we weren't ready. So, it's on us."