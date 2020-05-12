UMaine women's basketball is selected to play in the 2020 Hall of Fame Women's Challenge

ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - The UMaine women's basketball program starts to look to next year after they received a nice invitation. Maine is selected to play in the 2020 Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena at the end of November. The Black Bears will face perennial powerhouse Mississippi State in the opening round. Then they face either UConn or Quinnipiac in the 2nd round.
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Tue 9:06 PM, May 12, 2020