UMaine starting quarterback Ferguson done for the season

UMaine football junior captain, and starting quarterback, Chris Ferguson is done for the season. Head coach Nick Charlton made the announcement today after practice...

"Chris is out for the year," says head coach Nick Charlton, "It's a Lisfranc injury… It's a 6 month recovery. It's definitely something we knew could be a possibility. The early prognosis was potentially he could be back but it is what it is."

Ferguson's injury will require surgery. He will have it soon.

"It's very hard just as a human being," Charlton says, "because with him and Deshawn (Stevens) and those guys they are our captains to lose them is difficult because you care about the individual."

"That's awful news to hear because you know that is our captain," says freshman quarterback Joe Fagnano, "He's been a big part of me adjusting to football. It's hard to see him go down but you know next man up mentality and I will just do whatever I can to try to lead this team."

Freshman Joe Fagnano got his first career start at Liberty on Saturday. He went for nearly 450 yards passing and 5 touchdowns.

"We fill really good about Joe right now," says Charlton, "That was an exceptional performance overall."

Fagnano is the starter going forward.

"I think I did a really good job adjusting to college football," Fagnano says, "The coaches prepared me overall. The offense adjusted to me and just working around me so that we can make plays."

Joe will get his first career CAA start on Saturday, on homecoming, when the Black Bears host William and Mary.

"I'm pretty excited," says Fagnano, "It should be a great atmosphere and it should be a fun time."

