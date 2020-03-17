UMaine star goalie Swayman signs with Boston Bruins, wins Walter Brown award

The end of the Jeremy Swayman era today with the UMaine men's hockey team. He officially signed his professional contract with the Boston Bruins in Orono. UMaine would not allow us to attend due to Coronavirus spread concerns.

Swayman went 18-11-5 with three shutouts, none better than his final game in Orono. A 48-save shutout against Providence. Jeremy led the nation in saves with just under 11 hundred. He had almost a 94 save percentage and a 2.07 goals against average. All the puckstopping earned him the Walter Brown Award today as the best American born college hockey player in New England. Sway is the 2nd Black Bear to earn the honor. Mike McHugh the last one in 1988. Swayman also was a runner up for the Hockey East three stars award. He gave his thoughts on his time coming to an end in Orono...