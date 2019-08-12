UMaine soccer picked to finish 8th in America East, Dagher and Low eye roster spots

UMaine women's soccer slated to finish 8th today in the preseason America East poll. The Black Bears were young last year and there are a few locals hoping to help prove the poll wrong this fall. Brewer's Maria Low is a freshman, Bangor's Lauren Young is returning from injury and fellow former Ram Anna-Maria Dagher as well. Coach Scott Atherley eyes a spot in the line-up for her, even after two ACL tears in her career, and nearly going division 2 instead of UMaine...

