UMaine releases 2019-20 men's hockey schedule

ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - 2019-20 UMAINE MEN'S HOCKEY SCHEDULE
October 5th at Providence
October 6th vs New Brunswick (Exh.)
October 11th/12th vs Alaska Anchorage
October 18th/19th at Quinnipiac
October 25th at Vermont
November 1st/2nd vs Boston University
November 8th/9th at UMass. Lowell
November 15th/16th vs New Hampshire
November 22nd/23rd at Northeastern
November 29th/30th at St. Lawrence
December 6th/7th at UMass.
December 10th at Yale
December 29th vs American International
January 3rd/4th vs Nebraska Omaha (2nd game in Portland)
January 11th vs USA National Development Team
January 15th at UConn.
January 24th/25th at Boston College
January 31st/February 1st vs Merrimack
February 7th vs Northeastern
February 14th/15th vs UConn.
February 21st/22nd vs Vermont
February 28th at Providence
March 6th vs Boston University
