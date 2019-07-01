UMaine releases 2019-20 men's hockey schedule

2019-20 UMAINE MEN'S HOCKEY SCHEDULE

October 5th at Providence

October 6th vs New Brunswick (Exh.)

October 11th/12th vs Alaska Anchorage

October 18th/19th at Quinnipiac

October 25th at Vermont

November 1st/2nd vs Boston University

November 8th/9th at UMass. Lowell

November 15th/16th vs New Hampshire

November 22nd/23rd at Northeastern

November 29th/30th at St. Lawrence

December 6th/7th at UMass.

December 10th at Yale

December 29th vs American International

January 3rd/4th vs Nebraska Omaha (2nd game in Portland)

January 11th vs USA National Development Team

January 15th at UConn.

January 24th/25th at Boston College

January 31st/February 1st vs Merrimack

February 7th vs Northeastern

February 14th/15th vs UConn.

February 21st/22nd vs Vermont

February 28th at Providence

March 6th vs Boston University

