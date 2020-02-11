UMaine men's hockey ranked nationally for first time since January 2018

The UMaine men's hockey team is back in the national polls this week ranked 17th in the nation by USCHO. It's the first time they've been ranked since January 2018. The Black Bears topped 12th ranked Northeastern 4-2 Friday to stay undefeated at home this year. The win moved the Black Bears into a tie for 3rd place in the conference standings with Boston College. But more importantly, they are now ranked 13th in the Pairwise Rankings used to get at large bids into the NCAA Tournament.

