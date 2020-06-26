UMaine hockey captain Fossier signs with AHL's Rockford Icehogs

UMaine men's ice hockey captain Mitch Fossier signed a pro deal with the AHL's Rockford Icehogs. They are the top minor league affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Mitch finished T-7th in the country in scoring with 42 points this year. Foss led Maine in both points and assists. Mitch had 128 points in his career with the Black Bears and was a Hobey Baker award nominee as a senior.