UMaine goalie Swayman named a Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick Finalist

Boston Bruins goalie, and now former Black Bear, Jeremy Swayman is named today a Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick Finalist.

It's the most valuable player award for NCAA division-I men's hockey. Swayman, is joined by North Dakota's Jordan Kawaguchi and Minnesota Duluth's Scott Perunovich.

Jeremy is just the 10th Black Bear to be a finalist for the Hobey. Although, some players did earn the honor more than once.

The award winner will be announced on SportsCenter, Saturday, April 11th, during the 11 PM show.