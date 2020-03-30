ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - UMaine senior Tim Doherty is making his graduate transfer to Penn State to complete his NCAA eligibility next season. Tim tied with Eddie Tralmaks as the Black Bears leading goal scorer this year. Tim finished 2nd on the team with 37 points in 34 games.
UMaine hockey forward Tim Doherty graduate transferring to Penn State
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 6:52 PM, Mar 30, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 7:21 PM, Mar 30, 2020
ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - UMaine senior Tim Doherty is making his graduate transfer to Penn State to complete his NCAA eligibility next season. Tim tied with Eddie Tralmaks as the Black Bears leading goal scorer this year. Tim finished 2nd on the team with 37 points in 34 games.