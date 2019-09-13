ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - UMaine football is back home tomorrow and they will be turning back the clock on hall of fame weekend.
The 1965 Black Bears team is going into the Hall this year. The team made the Tangerine Bowl, and before last year, were the best team UMaine has ever had. This year's UMaine team will wear special throwback helmets for their game with Towson to honor them...
UMaine football to wear throwback helmets for Towson game to honor 1965 team
ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - UMaine football is back home tomorrow and they will be turning back the clock on hall of fame weekend.