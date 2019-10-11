ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - UMaine football is home against Richmond on Saturday. It's military appreciation day. Military personnel or veterans, and their immediate family, get in free. But you need identification and to contact the ticket office (207) 581-2327 to reserve your free tickets before the game...
UMaine football showing appreciation for U.S. Military
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Fri 11:09 PM, Oct 11, 2019
ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - UMaine football is home against Richmond on Saturday. It's military appreciation day. Military personnel or veterans, and their immediate family, get in free. But you need identification and to contact the ticket office (207) 581-2327 to reserve your free tickets before the game...