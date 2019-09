UMaine was in Georgia to take on Georgia Southern on Saturday.

The Black Bears were down 23-3 early in the 4th quarter but pulled within 26-18 after a late touchdown pass from Chris Ferguson to Jaquan Blair.

But Maine wasn't able to get the ball back, and Georgia Southern held on for the 26-18 win.

Maine returns home Saturday for a 7 p.m. kickoff against Townson State.