UMaine football back on the field for 2019

New UMaine head football Coach Nick Charlton is taking over a program that’s coming off its most successful season in program history, but he’s not looking to last year. At least, not entirely.

“There are some things that are similar that I liked that we did really well, things that I believe in that fit this place, and then there's things that I wanna do that are personal to me," Charlton said. "There's always gonna be differences in coaching styles and things like that, but, I like what we do. I think it has a real winning formula to it, and there's definitely a personal piece and things that I want to do."

It’s Charlton’s first head coaching job, and he is the youngest D-I head football coach in the country. But he’s no stranger to the UMaine sidelines. He’s been with the program since 2015, and as the offensive coordinator last year, the Bears offense scored more than 26 points per game. Their best mark since 2013.

After winning the Conference last season, Maine is ranked just third in the Colonial Athletic Association’s preseason coaches poll coming into the season, but that doesn’t bother the new head coach… much...

"I mean, I think our players, always love a chip on their shoulder no matter what, I don't think I need to put it there, but I try to re-emphasize putting it there, lets just say a lot of them texted me after that," said Charlton. "But it's all good, I don’t care about the coaches poll."

Maine’s first game is less than a month away, but for now, the team is just glad to be back on the field.