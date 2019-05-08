UMaine football RB Ramon Jefferson pleads guilty to criminal mischief

UMaine football's leading rusher last season was in court today. Ramon Jefferson was arrested in Old Town back in February. Jefferson plead guilty to criminal mischief. A plea deal which got rid of his domestic violence and criminal threatening charge he originally faced. That charge has been dismissed. Criminal mischief is a misdemeanor offense. Ramon has to pay a $250 fine and restitution to the victim. The school has not yet made a ruling on his eligibility to play for the football team going forward.