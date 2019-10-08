UMaine field hockey reacts to win over top 5 opponent, Kent State findings on stopped game

Kent State issued it's ruling it did not violate Title IX rules when it stopped the UMaine field hockey game with Temple in double overtime to set up a fireworks display this fall. Today is the first time we've gotten to speak to the Bears since Friday's findings came out.

On the field, the Black Bears were awesome this weekend. They shutout Lowell in their conference opener Friday. Goalie Mia Borley named conference defensive player of the week. Sunday they beat the 5th ranked team in the nation, Northwestern, 4-3 in overtime...