UMaine field hockey had game stopped early Saturday due to fireworks for football

Updated: Mon 7:25 PM, Sep 09, 2019

ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - UMaine field hockey had its game with Temple stopped before double overtime Saturday by Kent State University administrators. The Black Bears were playing a weekend of games there and Kent State decided setting up fireworks for it's football game were a priority. The field hockey field was too close for them to set them up due to fire marshal standards so rather than wait they stopped Maine's game....

 