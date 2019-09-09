UMaine field hockey had game stopped early Saturday due to fireworks for football

ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - UMaine field hockey had its game with Temple stopped before double overtime Saturday by Kent State University administrators. The Black Bears were playing a weekend of games there and Kent State decided setting up fireworks for it's football game were a priority. The field hockey field was too close for them to set them up due to fire marshal standards so rather than wait they stopped Maine's game....
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 7:11 PM, Sep 09, 2019 |
Updated: Mon 7:25 PM, Sep 09, 2019