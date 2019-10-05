UMaine field hockey blanks Lowell.... Kent State finds no Title IX violation in earlier stopped game

NCAA FIELD HOCKEY

AMERICA EAST

MAINE 1, UMASS LOWELL 0

Tonight Kent State released it's findings and claim no Title IX rights violated when they stopped the Black Bears game with Temple at their site earlier this season in double overtime.

The full report can be found here: https://www.kent.edu/athletics/office-compliance-eoaatitle-ix-investigation-summary-report?fbclid=IwAR1MUomXWZYsjmCvoSB5UsFT3mcOH4gmfmrGBmtha1coeyz4UKXCiF_mKNU

UMaine issued a statement in response: "We acknowledge the Title lX investigation by Kent State University regarding the field hockey game between the University of Maine and Temple University, but are disappointed that, according to the summary report, the investigation did not include interviews with the student-athletes who were affected and disrespected by the decisions made on Sept. 7. We appreciate, welcome and encourage the broader discussion of Title IX issues sparked by this incident and the investigation. The University of Maine stands with its student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff, firm in our commitment to equity and support to ensure their success, both in competition and in the classroom."