UMaine commit is winner of Vermont's Gatorade Player of the Year

A little late, but the future is bright for UMaine women's basketball. Incoming freshman Olivia Rockwood was named the Vermont girls basketball Gatorade Player of the Year this month. She averaged 22 points per game and lead her team to a shared state title. They split the title this year due to Coronavirus cancelling the tournament during the semifinals.

Also, the website Hoop Dirt will announce its coach of the year next week. Colby men's coach Damien Strahorn is one of the finalists they announced today.

