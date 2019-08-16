UMaine Senior Associate Director of Athletics Lynn Coutts leaving for Denver

UMaine Senior Associate Director of Athletics Lynn Coutts is leaving the school for Denver.

The UMaine graduate took over her position at Maine in 2015 after being the head softball coach from 2010 to 2015. She still worked as the pitching coach through last season. Her husband Mike is still the Black Bears head softball coach. Lynn was an All-American pitcher for UMaine and a captain for the Black Bears softball team from 1985-87.

Former UMaine Athletic Director Karlton Creech is the current Vice Chancellor of Athletics at the University of Denver. They worked closely during his time at UMaine.

We have been unable to reach Lynn for comment at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is available.