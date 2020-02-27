WATERVILLE, MAINE (WABI) - Men's Basketball Major Award Winners
Honor Name School
Player of the Year Terion Moss UMaine-Farmington
Defensive Player of the Year Andrew Fitch SUNY Canton
Rookie of the Year Floyd Davis NVU-Johnson
Senior Scholar Athlete Riley MacLeod Maine Maritime
Coach of the Year Dick Meader UMaine-Farmington
UMF's Moss POY, Meader COY in North Atlantic Conference
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Thu 11:47 PM, Feb 27, 2020
