ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - UMaine men's hockey earned a split this weekend at 8th ranked Quinnipiac. Eddie Tralmaks told us before the season he needed to be more present in the offense for Maine. He did this week. 3 goals and 2 assists on the weekend and earned himself the Hockey East player of the week honors for it. Black Bears are 3 and 2 with a big Hockey East series at Vermont coming up this weekend...
Tralmaks earns Hockey East player of the week
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 9:22 PM, Oct 21, 2019