GILBERT, AZ (WABI) - The National Field Hockey Coaches announced their all-region teams today and a bunch of locals made all-northern New England. Mt. Blue's Molly Harmon,.Skowhegan's Bhreagh Kennedy, Hannah McKenney and Alexis Michonski, and Winlsow's Bodhi Littlefield. The All-America teams are announced on Wednesday...
Top area field hockey players make NFHCA Northern New England Regional team
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Tue 10:33 PM, Dec 17, 2019
