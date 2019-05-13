ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - Former UMaine football players Sterling Sheffield and Micah Wright both signed free agent deals with NFL teams this weekend. Sheff goes to Cincinnati and Wright to New Orleans. Drew Belcher previously signed an undrafted free agent deal with Arizona. All three teams start organized team practice activities or OTA's early next week.
Three UMaine football players find homes for OTA's
