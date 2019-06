The high school senior and underclassmen all-star games supposed to be tomorrow at Colby College in Waterville. Softball has been cancelled due to expected weather.

Miss Maine softball also supposed to be announced there, it's announced tonight instead, and goes to Thornton Academy's Olivia Howe. She was 12 and 1 with a 1.65 Earned run average....

the baseball games are still on as of now..... mr baseball dr john winkin award will be announced tomorrow....