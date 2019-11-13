BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Fort Kent NASCAR driver Austin Theriault tells us he will not drive in the final race of the cup season at Miami. He was injured in a crash in October at Talladega. There was a publicized letter which claimed he would be racing but it was retracted. His 52 car will still sport the Travis Mills Foundation paint job and the hope is to raise money for the organization.
Theriault will not drive this weekend in the Cup Series finale
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Wed 10:31 PM, Nov 13, 2019 |
Updated: Wed 10:33 PM, Nov 13, 2019