BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Bangor Savings Bank is sponsoring Fort Kent stock car driver Austin Theriault's number 52 car and they are also supporting the Travis Mills Foundation at the end of the NASCAR season doing it. Durng the final race of he Monster Energy Cup series Theriault's car will have Travis Mills Foundation logos on it. The race is at Homestead-Miami Speedway November 17th.
Theriault to race at Miami with Travis Mills Foundation logos on car
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Wed 8:38 PM, Oct 16, 2019