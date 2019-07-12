HOUSTON, TX (WABI) - Former UMaine football player Brian Gaine was fired by the Houston Texans as General Manager this summer. 17 months into a 5-year deal for the former Black Bears tight end. The Texans are going with a G.M. by committee approach instead they announced this week. Gaine has been in the NFL for 18 years and has been a finalist for G.M. positions with other teams a few times before...
Texans relieve former Black Bear Gaine of General Manager job
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Fri 7:42 PM, Jul 12, 2019 |
Updated: Fri 7:43 PM, Jul 12, 2019