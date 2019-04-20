OLD TOWN, MAINE (WABI) - Old Town hosting the Ford “Drive 4 UR School” event at Old Town Elementary. Darlings Ford and the OT baseball and softball teams teaming up to try and raise money through test drives of some very nice vehicles. Including the Raptor, which we enjoyed a ride in. It was working the hardest of any of the vehicles today to help raise the Coyotes teams some money...
Test drives raise money for Old Town baseball and softball teams
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Sat 9:53 PM, Apr 20, 2019