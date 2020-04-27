Team Brady shirts show support for Brady Nickerson Foundation, family on anniversary

Last spring we told you about a young baseball player named Brady Nickerson who fought and later succumbed to Cancer. Today is the anniversary of his diagnosis day. The Nickerson's are asking people to post pictures in their Team Brady shirts on social media to show support. They are selling the shirts on The Brady Nickerson Foundation Facebook page. The Foundation gives sponsorship to young baseball players at Sluggers, in Brewer, and are hoping to do more to give back to local baseball organizations in the future. It was Brady's favorite sport.