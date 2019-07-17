Tanesha Sutton signs first pro deal in Sweden's top league

UMaine graduate and women's basketball star Tanesha Sutton has a new home. Sutton joins the Norrkoping Dolphins in the top league in Sweden. Tanesha was instrumental in leading Maine to back-to-back NCAA tournament berths and head coach Amy Vachon is happy she gets to keep playing.

Former UMaine guard and Portland native Terion Moss completed his transfer this week now at division 2 New Haven.

According to the Burlington Free Press Vermont's Olivia Rockwood verbally committed to the UMaine women's team....