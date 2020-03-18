Swayman top ten Hobey Baker finalist, earns Hockey East awards with Fossier

A day after signing with the Boston Bruins now former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman has some major accolades announced.

Swayman is one of the top ten finalists for the Hobey Baker Award which goes to the most valuable player in men's college hockey. It's up to the fans to vote and a 30 person committee now to move him forward to the final 3. Swayman also is named today the Hockey East goaltender of the year making Hockey East first team all-star. Captain Mitch Fossier also made Hockey East 2nd team all-star. Over the past few weeks we've talked to Swayman about the Hobey Baker Award and winning individual honors...