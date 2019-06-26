Super Bowl champ comes to Eastern Maine.

A lot of pro athletes have come to Boston and won championships, some of them multiple times, and Tuesday, one of them came to Brewer.

Patriots linebacker and two-time Superbowl winner Kyle Van Noy was at Jeff's Catering on Tuesday night for a "Championship Party" hosted by Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket.

Van Noy did a meet and greet and signed a few autographs, and then sat down for a "hot-stove" event in which he took questions from the audience, and answering the all, from Brady, Gronk, and Belichick questions, to telling stories about his college days.

Van Noy was in town raising money for the Van Noy Valor Foundation, his charity that helps adopted children.

After the event, Van Noy talked about the Patriots defense this coming season.

"We're excited about it," he said "We've got a really good group. We are returning a lot of guys, we've also lost a lot of guys. But we're confident in the group that we have. The core is still there, and we are excited for the future. There's going to be a lot of young players that are going to be good, and the old players are going to step their game up. Like myself."

Van Noy also talked about the days leading up to training camp, which is right around the corner.

"Going to see family, and try to take a last minute vacation, potentially. Just try to count down my last days, you know? Have the last supper and get back at it come camp time."

