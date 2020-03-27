Stonington takes steps to limit spread of COVID-19

STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Stonington is taking steps to make sure their residents are safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stonington Town Office is closed to the public. If you have any questions, call 207-367-2351.

You can also visit stoningtonmaine.org

For residents who may have traveled, you're asked to follow CDC recommendations and stay where you are for two weeks.

That also stands if you've been in contact with family or friends from out of state.

As for seasonal residents, if you're already in town, officials want you to stay put for two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For those thinking about coming to Stonington at this time, the town recommends you stay home.

 