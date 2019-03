The long awaited paddling season is upon us. It's time to get your canoe and kayak out this weekend for the St. George River Race.

The event is Saturday and sponsored by the Waldo County YMCA.

This is a look at the St. George from the Ghent Road below Robbins Lumber in Searsmont.

The 40th St. George race starts Saturday morning at 11:00 in Searsmont.

The ice went out here two weeks ago and by race time it should be perfect.