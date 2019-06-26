Spencer-Thompson wins Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year for Maine

For the second straight year, Gatorade has announced Cayden Spencer-Thompson of Mattanawcook Academy as its 2018-19 Gatorade Maine Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Spencer-Thompson is senior, and set state-meet records in sweeping all three jumps at the Class C State Championships a few weeks ago, with distances of 23 feet, 2.75 inches in the long jump, and 48 feet, 3.75 inches in the triple jump, while clearing 6-11 in the high jump.

Spencer Thompson wasn't done after the State meet though. He also won the Long Jump and Triple Jump at the New England Championships, and at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor, he earned All-American status, taking bronze in the Triple Jump with a personal-best leap of 50 feet 7 inches.

He has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field on scholarship at the University of Louisville beginning this fall.

Spencer-Thompson is the first Gatorade Maine Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year to be chosen from Mattanawcook Academy.

