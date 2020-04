Speedway 95 had it's Bangor Mall Car Show stopped by COVID9-19 and the Hermon racetrack is now delaying its season by one week due to the virus as well.

They plan to have open practice now Saturday, May 9th, 10 am to 5 pm. They plan to hold opening night Saturday, May 16th, at 5 PM.

The season may be further delayed based on CDC restrictions...