BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Special Olympics of Maine Central Maine Soccer Tournament held at Husson University. 12 teams playing five vs. five games. Bangor Police officers on hand giving out awards and support for the athletes.
Even though it's a tournament it's about much more than wins and losses...
Special Olympics Central Maine Soccer Tournament is fun for all
By Eric Gullickson, Spencer Roberts |
Posted: Tue 9:00 PM, Oct 15, 2019
