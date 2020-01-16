BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - A change for the high school basketball tournament this year in Bangor. The MPA has the schedule out and there will be 4 class B games on opening Friday. There will now be only 2 games on Saturday afternoon instead of the normal 3. The February 14th opening slate starts at 3:30 PM now. It previously began at 5 PM. It basically changes the ticket sessions to 2 games per session.
Small schedule change to the opening weekend of The Tournament
