Senior League District 3 tournament underway. Winner hosts L.L. East Regional.

The Senior League World Series left it's Mansfield Stadium home in 2016.

But, this summer, the age group is bringing a big tournament back. The East Regional tournament hosted by Maine district 3 Little League's champion. The district tournament getting underway this week. Area kids hope to get to host the regional. While it's not the same as hosting the world series, the chance to play as the host team, with a chance to go to the World Series is a big honor worth playing for.....

