Sea Dogs announce special events

The Portland Sea Dogs have some special events coming up. On Tuesday, they will host the 2018 Red Sox World Series trophy from 5:30 to 7:45 PM. They also announced some pros. are coming for ceremonial first pitches. On Wednesday, August 7th, they are hosting Boston Bruins' defenseman Matt Grzelcyk who will sign autographs and take pictures with fans from 7 to 8 PM. They will also host Celtics first round draft pick Romeo Langford Tuesday, August 20th. He will do the same. All three games are at Hadlock Field in Portland at 7 pm....