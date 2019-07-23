Schilling cookout is postponed from Saturday to October 5th

The "Cookout With Curt" event being put on by Jeff Solari's Sports Chowdah has been postponed to October 5th.

Jeff put out a press release regarding the issue.

"Due to catastrophic water damage to the inside of the Anah Shrine building in Bangor, we must postpone the Cookout with Curt Schilling scheduled for this Saturday. July 27."

The October 5th date will still be at 4:30pm at the Shrine Building in Bangor.

All tickets issued can be used for the new date. No exchanges necessary. Refunds will be issued through Eventbrite upon request.

Here’s part of a statement from the Anah Shriners:

“We have had a catastrophic flood at Anah Shrine. It was caused by a failed plug in the main water line. There was no room in our building unaffected by this flood! All carpet squares and laminate flooring removed. Sheetrock, electrical, computers also damaged. The building is CLOSED due to unsafe conditions until further notice.”

