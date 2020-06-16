Scarborough's Dickinson is Miss Maine Softball Award Winner, no Winkin Award this year

Scarborough's Bella Dickinson is the 2020 Miss Maine Softball Award winner. Despite not having a season, the Maine Softball Coaches Association had a week to vote on the winner based on career achievements. Bella went 25-0, with a 1.04 E.R.A., and hit .476. Scarborough won three state class A titles her first three years. Dickinson also won the Gatorade Maine Player of the Year award.

There will be no John Winkin award for Maine's Mr. Baseball this year. They decided they couldn't fairly select one.