Saar, Simon earn America East weekly awards

UMaine women's basketball pulled off a huge buzzer beating home victory Friday night over Green Bay. Dor Saar had one of her best games ever, scoring a career high 30 points, earning her Co-America East Player of the Week.

Freshman Anne Simon also had a career high 17 points in the win over Green Bay. She earned conference Rookie of the Week for the first time. Rare for a freshman at Maine to get as many minutes as Anne. Her coach, Amy Vachon, addressed how proud she is of her first year players...