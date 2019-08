The B division European under-20 women's basketball tournament is in the books. Incoming Black Bear Anna Kahelin and Finland finished runner-up in the tournament.

Current Black Bear star Dor Saar and Israel came in 5th place. Dor finished 4th in the tournament in scoring averaging 18 points per game. She led the tournament overall with 5.3 assists per game. She'll be a big piece to UMaine's success again this year....