Runners gather for the TD Beach to Beacon

Nearly sixty five hundred runners are gathering in Southern Maine, getting ready for Maine's biggest road Race on Saturday; the T-D Beach to Beacon 10-k.

The starting line is in Cape Elizabeth and the race winds along the coast, finishing up in in Fort Williams next to Portland Head Light.

Tomorrow marks the 22nd running of the race, and it usually brings in thousands of spectators.

The race's founder and 1984 Olympic Marathon winner Joan Benoit Samuelson says the race has become one of the sports marquee events.

"I think the TD Beach to Beacon 10K has a global following," she said. "So if an athlete has a breakthrough race here, they're going to be noticed. So if they're noticed in this event with a high finish, then chances are people will start following them as they may head off to Europe, or may start earnest training for the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020."

