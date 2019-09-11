Rossignol leaves Van Buren to coach Madawaska boys hoops

Former UMaine basketball player Matt Rossignol is done at Van Buren tonight he has been named Madawaska's new head boys basketball coach.

Matt is no stranger to Madawaska. He has taught social studies at the high school for 22 years and coached the boys basketball team there for nine seasons from 1998 to 2007. He then coached the Van Buren girls for nine seasons, including his daughter, UMaine assistant women's coach Parise Rossignol.

Rossignol will also be the Owls softball coach. The search for a new girls coach in Van Buren will being shortly.