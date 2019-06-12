WATERVILLE, MAINE (WABI) - The event at the Youth Center saw Gronk teaching kids how to spike a football and holding a contest of which area kid could do it the best. The Gronk's also stopped at Colby College as another part of the event. All the proceeds of tonight's visit benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCA of Greater Waterville. It's for the kids...
Rob Gronkowski comes to central Maine for a fundraiser
WATERVILLE, MAINE (WABI) - The event at the Youth Center saw Gronk teaching kids how to spike a football and holding a contest of which area kid could do it the best. The Gronk's also stopped at Colby College as another part of the event. All the proceeds of tonight's visit benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCA of Greater Waterville. It's for the kids...